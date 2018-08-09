News, Uncategorized

Adams Oshiomhole appoints Goodswill Akpabio as APC leader in Akwa Ibom State

APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole has appointed former Senate minority leader, Goodswill Akpabio, as party leader in Akwa Ibom state.

Oshiomhole made the disclosure on Wednesday, August 8, at the Ikot Ekpene stadium, venue of the reception rally for Akpabio who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC chairman also taunted the PDP, describing it as a torn umbrella in the face of the current ‘’terrible political weather’’, noting that the party misruled the country for 16 years.

The former governor of Edo state who described Akpabio as an ‘uncommon defector’ also took a swipe at the Senate president Bukola Saraki, describing him as lacking the quality to lead the Red Chamber and urged Akpabio to use his wealth of experience to bear in the running of the party in the state.

READ  Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, BamBam releases stunning photos

The minority leader of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Akpabio officially defected to the ruling party on Wednesday, August 8, at the Ikot-Ekpene township stadium in Akwa Ibom.

It was gathered some of those present at the defection ceremony were the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, Senate majority leader, Ahmed Lawan; national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.


Tags

You may also like

Actress Eucharia Anunobi gets her diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course (Photos)

Teebillz replies follower who still ‘sees love in his eyes’ and wants Wizkid to leave Tiwa Savage

DJ Cuppy reacts to her boo, Asa Asika’s throwback photo, hints they had been close since 2011

American singer, Ciara set to release a new single, “Freak Me” featuring Tekno

Judge Says Having A School Certificate Is Not Compulsory For Governorship Candidates; Declares Senator Adeleke Eligible

Throwback photos of fearless female lawmaker, Boma Goodhead confronting more than a dozen Police officers in 2005

“Am I rude and arrogant?” – Timaya asks his fans some vital questions (Video)

Nigerian filmmaker/model narrates how ‘faith’ got her a brand new BMW X6M

“I can’t sleep, I’m having menstrual pains” – Nigerian male barbie Bobrisky cries out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *