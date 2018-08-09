Adams Oshiomhole appoints Goodswill Akpabio as APC leader in Akwa Ibom State

APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole has appointed former Senate minority leader, Goodswill Akpabio, as party leader in Akwa Ibom state.

Oshiomhole made the disclosure on Wednesday, August 8, at the Ikot Ekpene stadium, venue of the reception rally for Akpabio who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC chairman also taunted the PDP, describing it as a torn umbrella in the face of the current ‘’terrible political weather’’, noting that the party misruled the country for 16 years.

The former governor of Edo state who described Akpabio as an ‘uncommon defector’ also took a swipe at the Senate president Bukola Saraki, describing him as lacking the quality to lead the Red Chamber and urged Akpabio to use his wealth of experience to bear in the running of the party in the state.

It was gathered some of those present at the defection ceremony were the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, Senate majority leader, Ahmed Lawan; national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.