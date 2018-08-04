Local News

Adorable Photo Of Timaya Walking On The Streets Of America With His Newborn Baby

 

Timaya

Dancehall singer Timaya recently welcomed his 3rd child named Emmanuel with his second baby mama. 

He was pictured carrying his newborn baby on the street of Atlanta, USA with pride. He hinted that he would be heading to Canada for his music tour.

He wrote; “A quick STOP in ATLANTA to see my son EMMANUEL b4 heading to CANADA for the PAPICHULO tour.”

Enitimi Alfred Odom, better known by his stage name Timaya, is also a songwriter and a father of two other girls. He is the founder of South South hip hop group Dem Mama Soldiers. He is presently 37.

