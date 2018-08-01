Politics, Trending

Africa is a Joke!!! Buhari’s election as ECOWAS chairman sparks debate

It appears that many Nigerians on social media are quite unhappy with the new responsibilty tossed on on President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Buhari’s announcement as chairman came shortly after a closed session of Heads of State of the Commission at the just concluded ECOWAS Summit in Lome, Togo.

Taking to social media, many Nigerians argued that the president was still grappling with the task of leading Nigeria and this new appointment may be a bit to much. They lamented why many African countries take pleasure in electing ‘old’ people to lead them as oppose to making use of young people with fresh ideas.

See reactions below

 


You may also like

Nigerians ‘roast’ Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie for trolling Saraki over defection

Nigerian man reveals how a lady tried to rape him

Man Dies After Rescuing 13 People In Boat Accident In Rivers State

Lord’s Chosen Church Launches New Land Craft For Publicity In Lagos

Nigerians react to Saraki’s defection to PDP

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st August

Saraki, APC messy divorce is a case of a bitter side chick by Fredrick Nwabufo

See What Women Are Now Doing To Their Chests In Order To Get Bigger Boobs

Pandemonium As Phone Battery Explodes Inside A Plane Before Take Off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *