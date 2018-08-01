Africa is a Joke!!! Buhari’s election as ECOWAS chairman sparks debate

It appears that many Nigerians on social media are quite unhappy with the new responsibilty tossed on on President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Buhari’s announcement as chairman came shortly after a closed session of Heads of State of the Commission at the just concluded ECOWAS Summit in Lome, Togo.

Taking to social media, many Nigerians argued that the president was still grappling with the task of leading Nigeria and this new appointment may be a bit to much. They lamented why many African countries take pleasure in electing ‘old’ people to lead them as oppose to making use of young people with fresh ideas.

See reactions below

A president who is performing BELOW expection in his primary assignment, has just been given an extra work. We are in SOUP😭 — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) August 1, 2018

I really dnt know what is wrong with Africans & old men as leaders. A man of 75yrs elected as chairman of ECOWAS is a sign that Africa will never hv a platform for youth to be leaders of tomorrow. Old men in Africa are greedy with power lust-fullness "President Muhammadu Buhari" — Tokan (@futurKing) August 1, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari is now the chairman of ECOWAS. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry for West Africa. pic.twitter.com/HIBroTe6pz — 9jaWitches 🧙🏼‍♀️🇳🇬 (@badgalmaddie_) August 1, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has been elected the new Chairman of ECOWAS. They are Giving Bubu extra work. 😓 — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) August 1, 2018

Most times you feel you are old and have seen it all then you wake to a #WonderfulWednesday and the news hits you that president Muhammadu Buhari is ECOWAS chairman. — #VoD #GICfamily (@Officialsirvic) August 1, 2018