African Migrants Celebrate As They Enter Spain After Forcing Their Way Through The Border (Photos)

Some 600 migrants reached Spain in a mass after jumping the Spanish border

About 600 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have reached Spain after storming a double border fence, with some throwing excrement or quicklime at security forces to force their way in, Dailymail UK reports.

Police said that officers were assaulted with quicklime – which can cause mild irritation to full scale burning of the skin – when migrants charged border fences separating Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco shortly before dawn today.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil police force in Ceuta said the migrants managed to climb over the double barrier, which is covered in small blades.

Despite the sharp barbed wire, and double border fences, the migrants scaled the high barriers

They scrambled over ‘all of a sudden, with much violence,’ and some attacked police with quicklime they had in tubes and bottles.

As a result, ‘more than a dozen police’ were injured with the substance, four of whom had to go to hospital for burns to their faces and arms.

Some of the migrants scaling the fences threw faeces at police officers trying to hold them back, Spanish news agency Europa Press reported, citing unidentified police sources and emergency crews.

The Spanish Red Cross said in a tweet it was called to check on 592 people after the massive charge.

The charity found that 132 migrants had been injured as they scaled the high, barbed-wire fences.

Isabel Brasero, spokeswoman for the Red Cross, said there were no serious injuries among the migrants, but 11 were taken to hospital for stitches to cuts and possible fractures.

Twenty-two police officers in total were hurt in the rush, four of whom were hospitalised for burns.

Brasero said that after the migrants had climbed over the barrier, they ran to the centre that houses migrants once they arrive in Spanish territory.

The Spanish government did not immediately say how many migrants made it onto Spanish soil.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria