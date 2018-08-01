Local News

After 13 Years, Popular TV Presenter, Isha Sesay Resigns From CNN, Gives Reasons

Popular CNN news anchor and correspondent, Isha Sesay, has resigned after 13 years, citing Chibok Schoolgirls, anti-Trump coverage as reasons.
 

Isha Sesay

British journalist of Sierra Leonean descent, Isha Isatu Sesay, who has been an anchor and correspondent for CNN International since 2005, has announced her exit from the Cable TV organisation after spending 13 years.

Sesay broke the news on her Twitter handle, @IamIshaSesay on Wednesday and wrote: “it’s really happening, folks!! After more than a decade behind the desk with those three red letters… I HAVE LEFT CNN.”

Speaking on the reason for her exit in an interview with Whatweseeee, Sesay said, “It’s an exciting time for me, and a nerve-wracking one.

 

“I’m writing a book about the Chibok girls, it’s being released in May 2019. It really speaks to where my head is at, currently, a lot more coverage about Africa, a lot more work on the continent, and a lot more focus on young girls. That’s what I’m about right now.”

She also revealed her frustration with Western media, which is focused on US President Trump, “it’s all so Trump-focused,” she explains.

“He sucked all of the oxygen out of the room. The media is following that lead to the exclusion of almost everything else, in a meaningful way. For me, personally, it’s not what I want to spend all my time doing.”

 

“After a while, I want to do more coverage of the Ebola outbreak, of the elections in Liberia, or any number of things that are happening. I’m ready to take control of what I’m talking about,” Sesay added.

