Uncategorized

“After fake love, it was a big turnaround” – Duncan Mighty appreciates Wizkid

On the set of the video shoot for his recent collaboration with Tiwa Savage, singer/songwriter Duncan Mighty spoke to TheNETng‘s Joan Omionawele about his recent collaborations that’s been getting massive airplay across the globe.

On his hit song with ‘Fake Love’ with Wizkid, he said;

“I just want to say a big thank you to Starboy Wizkid because after Fake Love, it was a big turnaround. Big shoutout to my brother, my blood Starboy Wizkid.”

On social media comments about Wizkid “resurrecting his career” after their collaboration, Duncan Mighty said:

“Before now, like I said, shoutout to Starboy, it all started from Fake Love. I’m grateful to Starboy, I’m grateful to Wizkid.”

On his new song Lova Lova with Tiwa Savage, he said:

READ  FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY [FUTO] POST JAMB/POST UME SCREENING RESULTS RELEASED

“This collaboration is the best collaboration after I had Fake Love (with Wizkid). I’ve had several collaborations after Fake Love, but this is super duper. I’m so proud of it…. Tiwa gave the best of the best in it. It’s a big song and I want to say a big thank you to Tiwa…. Tiwa deserves billions of accolades.”


Tags

You may also like

‘Akwa Ibom is now an APC state, I am in APC to link the state to the centre’ – Senator Akpabio

NAFDAC shuts down Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for changing expiry dates of raw materials

Some Lawmakers Take Tramadol, Ben Bruce Believes In Lies – Akpabio Fire Shots At APC Rally

Bobrisky shows off his curves in figure-hugging dress

Nigerian Couple sell their own baby & two others for ₦800,000 in Imo State

EFCC freezes Akwa Ibom State government bank accounts

NEW MUSIC: Davido – Nwa Baby

Court dismisses case against Davido’s uncle and Osun State PDP governorship candidate, Senator Adeleke

I joined APC when I realized that President Buhari Is A Man of integrity – Senator Godswill Akpabio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *