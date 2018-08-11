After years of filler and artificial implants, Blac Chyna’s bum collapses (Photos)

News reaching us have it that socialite, Blac Chyna’s bum appears to have collapsed after years of filler and artificial implants.

The social media queen who had a brief relationship and a child with Rob Kardashian seemed deflated as she was seen stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday.

It’s sparked concerns for her health, as presumably Chyna has had to remove her implants for a reason.

In recent years there’s been a spate of exploding and leaking butt implants that can cause infection in the body, although Chyna hasn’t suggested this is the case.

Instead, she looked pretty happy as she left Saks Fifth Avenue in LA flashing the peace sign and lugging a load of shopping bags into her private car before whizzing off.