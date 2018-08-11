Uncategorized

After years of filler and artificial implants, Blac Chyna’s bum collapses (Photos)

News reaching us have it that socialite, Blac Chyna’s bum appears to have collapsed after years of filler and artificial implants.

The social media queen who had a brief relationship and a child with Rob Kardashian seemed deflated as she was seen stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday.

It’s sparked concerns for her health, as presumably Chyna has had to remove her implants for a reason.

In recent years there’s been a spate of exploding and leaking butt implants that can cause infection in the body, although Chyna hasn’t suggested this is the case.

READ  Oh No! Woman Collapse, Dies While Making A Meal In Her House

Instead, she looked pretty happy as she left Saks Fifth Avenue in LA flashing the peace sign and lugging a load of shopping bags into her private car before whizzing off.


Tags

You may also like

Travis Scottt gifts his wifey, Kylie a ’90s Rolls Royce Silver Wraith for her 21st birthday (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

2Face gushes over his wife, Annie, reveals he misses her after weeks of traveling (Video)

Gistreel Best Dressed At The AMVCA2018 Nominees & Sponsor Cocktail Party

Woman sleeps with son to have a child for her husband in Benue State

Good Samaritan covers up Toke Makinwa’s nude photo with ankara

Charles Okocha And Moet Abebe Grace Cover Of VL Magazine Latest Issue (Photos)

Man offers N250k to anyone who can help recover his bag stolen in Lagos

Teenager prays to God for help in paying for college in a note tied to balloons, a minister found it and answered her prayer

Resign or be removed – Adams Oshiomhole tells Senate President Bukola Saraki

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *