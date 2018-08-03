Ahmed Musa Joins Al-Nassr In Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa has left Leicester City for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia for an undisclosed fee, the Saudi Arabian club has announced.

The Super Eagles forward arrived at the King Power Stadium for a record fee of £16 million in the summer of 2016 but struggled for playing time which resulted to his temporary return to CSKA Moscow last season.

Musa managed four goals in 33 matches across two seasons for the Foxes before he returned to the Russian Premier League on loan for the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

#ALNASSR signed a four year contract with Nigerian left winger and former @LCFC player Ahmed Musa @Ahmedmusa718, welcome to the Global Club Ahmed! pic.twitter.com/03gAQvOW6q — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrSaudiFCe) August 2, 2018

He also scored twice at the World Cup, with both goals coming against Iceland in the Group D clash.

Al-Nassr said he had signed a four-year contract but did not disclose the transfer fee.

The announcement was also accompanied by a bizarre video, that did not even feature their new signing — only highlights of his playing career to date.

The clip consisted of a flight taking off from London directly to Al-Nassr, with an unidentified man making his way through security.

On board, highlights of the striker playing for Leicester, Nigeria and CSKA Moscow could be seen out of the cabin windows, including on of his World Cup strikes, and his International Champions Cup goal for the Foxes against Barcelona.

Rather than the video ending in the more traditional fashion, an image of the new signing in a shirt, or perhaps even just a scarf, the short feature ends with the plan flying perilously close to the main stand at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, the plane only just clearing it as the captain announced their arrival.

Musa becomes Al-Nassr’s second big summer acquisition after Morocco international Nordin Amrabat.