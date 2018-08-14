Trending

Ahmed Musa Scores Stunning Goal For New Saudi Arabian Club (Video)

Nigerian international, Ahmed Musa has shown his new club what he’s really made of after coming off the bench to score the match winner for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Super Eagles attacker scored a solo stunning goal in an Arab Club Championship clash against Al Jazira of UAE.

The Nigeria World Cup hero a minute into the interval and he blasted the winner for his new club after 75 minutes in the game played in Abu Dhabi.

It was a Round of 32 clash.

Ahmed Musa left Premier League side Leicester for the Saudi Professional League (SPL) side Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club announced on August 3.

Al-Nassr said he had signed a four-year contract but did not disclose the transfer fee but thought to be £25m plus.

Watch Video Below;


