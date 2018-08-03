Local News

Ahmed Musa’s Move To Saudi Arabia Confirmed

 Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa, has left Leicester City’s camp in Austria, to seal a big money move to Saudi Arabia side, Al Nassr.

According to his representative, the Premier League side has accepted a fee of £14.8m with several add-ons, which will see the deal rise to as high as £25m.

“He will arrive Saudi Arabia tomorrow morning. A fee was agreed yesterday but he had to tidy some of his belongings before heading out to Saudi Arabia. The deal is too good to turn down,” his representative told Owngoalnigeria.com.

“Al Nassr are getting him at his prime. He has regained his confidence at the World Cup with Nigeria and towards the end of last season he was one of the key men for CSKA Moscow during his loan spell,” he added.

READ  INEC Chairman, Yakubu Responds To Arrest Order

Musa has already demanded for the number 7 jersey at the club and the deal will reportedly make him the highest-paid Nigerian footballer when it is wrapped up.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

First Class Graduate, Govt Job & More: Nigerian Lady Lists Shocking Qualities For Future Husband

How George Akume Offered 22 Lawmakers N88m To Impeach Me – Gov. Ortom Makes New Claim

Nigerian Wonder Kid Leaves Manchester United After 7 Years

Nigerians React As Buhari Leaves For London Amid Defection Saga

2019 Election: Sowore, Durotoye, Moghalu, Other Presidential Aspirants Meet, Consider A United Front

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker’s Mum Reveals What Happened Hours Before His Death

Tragic! Depressed Man Kills Himself On Facebook Live After His Wife Left Him (Photo)

My Husband Can’t Satisfy Me In Bed – Frustrated Akwa Ibom Woman Approaches Court

Beautiful Woman Reveals How Her Life Changed After A Newspaper Featured Her In 2010 (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *