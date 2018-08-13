Uncategorized, Viral

Akon exposed for cheating on his 5 wives with an IG Model (Video)

Akon exposed for cheating on his 5 wives with an IG Model (Video)American singer and businessman of Senegalese descent, Akon who reportedly has atleast 5 wives, was exposed by his latest love interest Celina Powell.

Celina, who has reportedly had slept with American rappers Offset, Snoop Dogg, Waka Flocka, and a host of other popular guys, released a video showing her in bed with a sleeping Akon.

Celina, an Instagram model, has been known to expose all of her ex-rapper lovers by leaking photos of herself and them in their beds and Akon is the latest to be exposed.

READ  Nollywood Actress Rachael Okonkwo Sparks Engagement Rumour

See video below.

The platinum selling performer who is not new to cheating scandals found himself in trouble when he was caught doing an explicit dance onstage with a 14-year-old girl as part of his act during a 2007 concert in Trinidad.

The Konvict Music Boss recently married his fifth wife.


Tags

You may also like

Maryam Sanda welcomes baby months after she allegedly killed her husband

Terminally Ill 7-Year-Old Boy Marries His Mum To Fulfill His Last Wish (Photos)

“I am single, and still a virgin” — Nigerian Transgender, Miss Sahhara

Alex causes storm on social media with eye-popping photos

First Lady, Aisha Buhari gets an Honorary Doctorate Degree award in South Korea (Photos)

NEW MUSIC: Mayorkun – Posh + Fantasy

‘Osinbajo is not a servant of God, he is an emissary of satan’ – FFK blasts acting president over his comments about pastors

7-year-old boy marries his mother in a lavish wedding ceremony (PHOTOS)

Lady gushes over Wizkid’s performance in the US, he replies (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *