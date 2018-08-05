Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Akpabio’s purported defection from PDP stirs public debate

 

Barely three days after celebrating the defection of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, recently from the ruling All progressives Congress, APC, senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio is now perfecting moves to decamp there.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the purported defection. In their argument, some noted that the APC was in the habit of making ‘sinners’ look like ‘saints’, the moment they decamp to the ruling party.

Whereas, some stated that, it was wrong for PDP members to always pretend their members are saints and wait for them to decamp before they admit that those members were ever sinners.

See reactions below

One commenter even named reasons why Akpabio may leave PDP


