Akpabio’s purported defection from PDP stirs public debate

Barely three days after celebrating the defection of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, recently from the ruling All progressives Congress, APC, senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio is now perfecting moves to decamp there.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the purported defection. In their argument, some noted that the APC was in the habit of making ‘sinners’ look like ‘saints’, the moment they decamp to the ruling party.

Whereas, some stated that, it was wrong for PDP members to always pretend their members are saints and wait for them to decamp before they admit that those members were ever sinners.

See reactions below

The hypocrisy of APC rejoicing over the supposed defection of the new saint Senator Akpabio is disgusting to say the least. One thing is for sure now, fight against corruption is definitely fight against opposition and Buhari's integrity is an non existent as his certificate. — No one (@ilynem) August 5, 2018

But how come Akpabio has not been arrested in 3years of this govt and because he intends to decamp means his file will be covered? Seems you guys know so much about his corrupt acts maybe you should refer them to the govt for immediate action. — BringBackOurGirls (@amenahuruemu) August 5, 2018

One commenter even named reasons why Akpabio may leave PDP

Here are some of the potential reasons Akpabio wants to leave PDP:

1. Win back control of Akwa Ibom politics with the help of the governing party

2. Be the tip of the spear to cut Saraki to size in the Senate

3. Position himself for a possible anointing to be President in 2023. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) August 5, 2018

I am in no way amused by Senator Akpabio’s impending defection to the APC. In as much as it has the potential to change the Nigerian electoral map, I must admit, it simply confirms that there is indeed just one political ideology in Nigeria – self. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) August 5, 2018

Akpabio is obviously defecting to APC for personal gains and self interest as most Nigerian politicians do. I don't have problems with him and these political realignments are not strange to me, but nothing will stop President @MBuhari's exit in 2019. His failure is legendary. — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) August 5, 2018