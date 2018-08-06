Akwa Ibom deputy governor debunks defection rumours

Moses Ekpo, Akwa Ibom’s deputy governor has reacted to claims, he would be leaving the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and has also resigned.

Ekpo, maintains he is still very much the state’s deputy governor said he only travelled for an official assignment in New York.

Speaking via his publicity secretary, Ekikere Umoh, he refuted such claims saying he has no reason to leave a party that is performing well.

In a statement signed by Umoh, on behalf of the deputy governor, he stressed that the rumour is a poorly concocted one, and lacks truth. He wrote:

“The attention of the Office of the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State has been drawn to certain rumours and misrepresentations in a section of the media to the effect that the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Moses Ekpo, has resigned from office.

“The reports particularly from the online community further make allusions to the effect that the Deputy Governor has also defected from the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Given the temperament of the times and the implications of such innuendos, we are constrained to categorically state that there is no iota of truth in the story making the rounds

“That the purported report is therefore nothing but a poorly concocted piece of a malicious hatchet job and a pack of lies, and should be appropriately ignored.

“It is instructive to note that currently, His Excellency, the Deputy Governor is representing the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel as Special Guest of Honour at the 2018 International Convention of Ati Annang holding in New York, United States of America and is yet to return to the state.

“In his reaction to the rumour from New York on phone today, the Deputy Governor said: “I have not resigned.

“I have no reason whatsoever to resign or jump ship from a government that is both responsive and performing optimally, while giving practical meaning to democratic dividends for the people of Akwa Ibom. I cannot, and will not jump ship.”