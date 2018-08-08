‘Akwa Ibom is now an APC state, I am in APC to link the state to the centre’ – Senator Akpabio

Former minority leader of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While speaking at a rally on Wednesday when he officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said that Akwa Ibom State now belongs to the APC.

“I want you to know that from today Akwa Ibom is now an APC state. I am in APC to link the state to the centre,” the lawmaker who is a former governor of the state said.

Akpabio also dismissed the reports that he moved to the APC because of the fear of being witch-hunted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“I have never been charged to court. The EFCC did not find anything on me,” he said.

The senator during the rally, defected with his supporters who included lawmakers of the state assembly, some of the recently sacked commissioners of the state and various chieftains of the PDP in the state.

The occasion took place at the Ikot Ekpene Township stadium where mammoth crowd gathered to witness the event.

Present to witness his defection were the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole; the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha; national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu among others.

More photos below: