Her Royal Majesty, Queen Olori Badirat Olaitan, the last wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has graduated from University of Ibadan.

The beautiful queen took to her Instagram to share a video of herself after her last examination with the caption;

“B.Sc DONE AND DUSTED 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Thank you Yah Allah…🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Story for another day.. lemme go and celebrate first.. 🙈”

Watch video below;