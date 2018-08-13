Alex causes storm on social media with eye-popping photos

Alex has a way of captivating her fans with her pictures and dancing skills as seen during her time at the Big Brother Naija reality show in South Africa.

The page of Alex, a Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate was apparently set on fire when she posted pictures of her hot waist on Instagram.

She posted the pictures at a location which looks like the balcony of a tall building in an undisclosed location.

Alex is a very beautiful lady with a nice fashion sense. In no time, she has emerged as the most followed housemate of her set. The talented dancer has about 851,000 followers on Instagram.

See more photos below;