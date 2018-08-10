Alex signs endorsement deal with ‘Eye Doctor Limited’

Popular ex big brother Naija housemate, Alex Asogwa known as Alex Unusual has just signed a partnership with the eye doctor limited, whose goals including giving back to the society and helping children.

Part of the benefits of her deal includes, nominating recipients to receive free eye care and medical services.

The partnership was announced on Instagram as follows:

“Naomad agency proudly announces to the general public the strategic partnership between the eye doctors limited and Alex Asogwa of big brother Nigeria, 2018. This strategic partnership is inspired by miss Asogwa’s love for children and great desire to give back to the less privileged in our society which resonates with some of the goals of the eye doctor’s limited.

As part of this partnership, the eye doctor limited gets to sponsor miss Asogwa’s pet projects of four community outreach campaigns for mostly children and the less privileged. This covers free eye examinations, free eye medications and free reading glasses.

In its 13yrs of existence, the eye doctor’s limited has recorded a high number of successes with cataract surgeries and constantly finds avenues to give free surgery to the under privileged. Miss Asogwa gets to give out 5 free advanced cataract surgeries to recipients of her choices.

She would also be announcing Via her page and the eye doctor’s page, regular discounts and opportunities that will accrue to her fans and general public at large.

Congratulations to Alex unusual.