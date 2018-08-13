Alex unleashes eye-popping photos on social media

Alex has a way of captivating her fans with her pictures and dancing skills as seen during her time at the Big Brother Naija reality show in South Africa.

The page of Alex, a Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate was apparently set on fire when she posted pictures of her hot waist on Instagram.

She posted the pictures at a location which looks like the balcony of a tall building in an undisclosed location.

Alex is a very beautiful lady with a nice fashion sense. In no time, she has emerged as the most followed housemate of her set. The talented dancer has about 851,000 followers on Instagram.

She was romantically linked with Leo and Tobi during the heydays of the reality show which lasted for over 80 days.

See more photos: