Alex urges other BBN ex-housemates to desists from competing with each other

2018 BBN finalist, Alex has taken to her instagram to plead to all other BBN ex-housemates to desists from competing with each other as she preaches peace and love.

Taking to her IG to post photos of other BBN ex-housemates she wrote;

“Today is my wild appreciation Wednesday. I appreciate you all (house mates,fanmily). @tobibakre @miracleikechukwu @ifuennada @kokobykhloe @officialomololu @ceec_official @antolecky @nina_ivy_ @bammybestowed @ricoswavey_official @sirleobdasilva @iamteddya @bittobryan @k.brule @angelthebrand @vandora_vandora @comediandeeone @iamprincess__official @ahneeka_ I’m not preaching friendship,all i preach is peace and love.

Let love lead please. Before posting this, I damned advice and reactions. Turning off my data again today. Try take chill pills my loved ones. May God bless us all,in our different ways,we will all be successful in Jesus name.No competition at all. We go all dey alright Las Las. #letpeaceandlovelead”.