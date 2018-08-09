Uncategorized

Alex urges other BBN ex-housemates to desists from competing with each other

2018 BBN finalist, Alex has taken to her instagram to plead to all other BBN ex-housemates to desists from competing with each other as she preaches peace and love.

Taking to her IG to post photos of other BBN ex-housemates she wrote;

“Today is my wild appreciation Wednesday. I appreciate you all (house mates,fanmily). @tobibakre @miracleikechukwu @ifuennada @kokobykhloe @officialomololu @ceec_official @antolecky @nina_ivy_ @bammybestowed @ricoswavey_official @sirleobdasilva @iamteddya @bittobryan @k.brule @angelthebrand @vandora_vandora @comediandeeone @iamprincess__official @ahneeka_ I’m not preaching friendship,all i preach is peace and love.

Let love lead please. Before posting this, I damned advice and reactions. Turning off my data again today. Try take chill pills my loved ones. May God bless us all,in our different ways,we will all be successful in Jesus name.No competition at all. We go all dey alright Las Las. #letpeaceandlovelead”.



READ  Police Recruitment: Candidates To Write Special JAMB Exam, Pregnancy and HIV Tests



Tags

You may also like

Linda Ikeji receives honorary doctorate degree from American university (Photos)

#BBNaija3: ‘The past is gone, let it go’ – Cee-C preaches amidst acid bathe threat

New Video: Mut4y x Wizkid x Ceeza Milli – Commando

Chelsea confirm the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga after sealing £71.6m move from Athletic Bilbao

“When I step out I call for attention” – Bobrisky says as he shows off his curves in figure-hugging dress

“The past is gone” – Cee-c says as she shares eye-popping photos

Omotola Jalade speaks on why she rarely appears in recent movies

‘Akwa Ibom is now an APC state, I am in APC to link the state to the centre’ – Senator Akpabio

NAFDAC shuts down Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for changing expiry dates of raw materials

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *