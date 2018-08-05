Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Alexx Ekubo celebrates 1 million Instagram followers

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has hit 1 million followers on Instagram and he is celebrating the milestone with his fans.

He wrote:

“😱1 MILLION Followers, a Whooooole 1 MILLION, what did i ever do right to deserve you all, thanks guys for rocking with me, you make it all worth while for me

Just like real life, the first 1 Mill is always the hardest, after that its easy breezy, cheers to 1 Million, 2Million see you soon .

In celebration of 1Mill today we would be doing a question & answer session, Look into my Eyes & ask me any question, i would answer you SINCERELY, if you like ask me yeye question, yeye answer would fall on you. 🙄”

