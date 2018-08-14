Alibaba supports American man who said intelligent people should leave Nigeria

Nigerian Comedian, Alibaba who shared the viral video of the American man who advised intelligent people to leave the country on his Instagram, supported the man’s view with past happenings.

The American man who stood for a street chat with a Nigerian man, said all he has heard about Nigeria is that ‘if you don’t open up your pocket and pay everyone from the lowest to the highest, you don’t get anything done’.

He concluded his speech by stating that ‘as an intelligent person, you need to get out of Nigeria if you want to get ahead, because the powers that be wants to hold everybody down; especially women and intelligent people’.

Alibaba, supporting the man’s view recounted how some Nigerians who are now known in most parts of the world, were not appreciated here. According to him, the world is now a global village and people can now see things that happen in the country.

He wrote:

And we are banning #thisisNigeria… The world is a global village now. People can see the things that happen here. Before you write this off, #WoleSoyinka was recognized outside Nigeria before we did 20 years after. Check out our sportsmen. #chimamandangoziadichie Is another point. Even our crude oil gets treated better and given value after it leaves our shores.

Aba made shoes only get respected when they carry a foreign label. Many of our girls only get noticed after they become white… @asaofficial was on my concert in Nigeria in the early 2000s… she had to go out to make us appreciate. A Nigerian drummer won a Grammy… We No even recognize am here. Fela was jailed here and hailed overseas. Halliburton guys were jailed in America for giving bribes… but the people who received the bribe are walking free. Someone gets jailed for things he runs to hide from in Nigeria…. The list is endless