Alibaba supports white man who said intelligent people should leave Nigeria

Comedian Alibaba has reacted to a viral video which shows a white man advising people to get out of Nigeria because that’s almost like the only way they can make it.

The man who is an American stood for a street chat with a Nigerian man saying ‘if you don’t open up your pocket and pay everyone from the lowest to the highest, you don’t get anything done’.

Reacting to the video, Alibaba added to the man’s points by referring to some notable Nigerians who were highly recognized abroad way before Nigeria noticed they existed.

”And we are banning #thisisNigeria… The world is a global village now. People can see the things that happen here. Before you write this off, #WoleSoyinka was recognized outside Nigeria before we did 20 years after. Check out our sportsmen. #chimamandangoziadichie Is another point. Even our crude oil gets treated better and given value after it leaves our shores.

Aba made shoes only get respected when they carry a foreign label. Many of our girls only get noticed after they become white… @asaofficial was on my concert in Nigeria in the early 2000s… she had to go out to make us appreciate. A Nigerian drummer won a Grammy… We No even recognize am here. Fela was jailed here and hailed overseas. Halliburton guys were jailed in America for giving bribes… but the people who received the bribe are walking free. Someone gets jailed for things he runs to hide from in Nigeria…. The list is endless.”