Alleged husband killer, Maryam Sanda welcomes baby months after she allegedly killed her husband

Maryam Sanda, who was charged with the murder of her husband in Abuja last November, has reportedly given birth to a baby boy.

The Abuja-based woman allegedly stabbed her husband, Bilyamin Bello, in the chest, neck and genital area, over alleged infidelity. He died from his injuries.

Maryam, who was nursing a daughter she had with Bilyamin at the time, was also pregnant with a son.

Maryam Sanda welcomes baby

She was taken into custody after the death of Bilyamin but was granted bail in March 2018 after the court received medical reports confirming her pregnancy and illness.

Maryam, who is the daughter of Maimuna Aliyu, the former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Limited, has now welcomed the son, according to Sahara Reporters, and a low-key naming ceremony will hold on Tuesday August 14, 2018.


