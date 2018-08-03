Local News

American Author Stunned After Nigerian Man Surprised Him With Rare Super Eagles Jersey (Photo)

Greg Dybec, an American author, has told an interesting story about an unnamed Nigerian man.

According to Greg, he met the Nigerian man at the 2018 Russia World cup and told him he would love to have the Super Eagle jersey. The Nigerian man then took Greg’s address and promised to mail a jersey to him.

Greg, in a tweet, claimed he didn’t believe the Nigerian man would fulfill his promise but today he was shocked when the Super Eagles jersey arrived.

Below is what he had to say:

“Met a Nigerian man at the World Cup & told him how much I loved this jersey (sold out everywhere).

“He took my address and told me he’d mail me one. Didn’t believe him but today this showed up all the way from Nigeria.

“Random acts of kindness do exist.”

