American man reveals how a Nigerian man sent him a Super Eagles jersey

An American author, Greg Dybec has taken to his twitter account to narrate an interesting story of how a Nigerian man he mat at the 2018 Russia World cup suprised him with a random act of kindness.

According to him, ‘met a Nigerian man at the World Cup & told him how much I loved this jersey (sold out everywhere). He took my address and told me he’d mail me one. Didn’t believe him but today this showed up all the way from Nigeria. Random acts of kindness do exist’.

Recall that the Nigerian jersey to the 2018 World Cup, was crowned the fans’ favourite.

According to a poll carried out by Spanish respected newspaper-Marca English and Spanish sites, revealed that fans queued for hours to get their hands on the Super Eagles kit.


