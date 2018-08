American singer, Ciara so excited as she is set to release a new single featuring Nigerian singer/producer, Tekno, the writer and actress took to social media to share the cover art of the amazing collaboration.

The 32-year-old is dropping the music this Friday (August 10). Featuring popular Nigerian artist Tekno, the track promises to definitely have an African flavor.

Ciara tweeted about the music:

“Been dying to share this with you! Can’t wait! #AfroBeats #AfroWave”.