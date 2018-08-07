Amidst break up rumours, Juliet Ibrahim shows love to Iceberg Slim on his birthday

Rapper/singer, Ice Berg celebrates his birthday today and his alleged Ex-girlfriend, Juliet Ibrahim sends him a simple birthday message and many think its too casual.

Knowing the love birds very well from when they started dating each other, we can actually say there is something fishy in their relationship with the way the actress kept her message too simple .

Juliet took to her Instagram page where she posted a photo of Iceberg Slim on her Instagram stories. She captioned it simply with the quote;

“Happy Birthday @icebergslim.”