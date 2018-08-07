Uncategorized

Amidst break up rumours, Juliet Ibrahim shows love to Iceberg Slim on his birthday

Rapper/singer, Ice Berg celebrates his birthday today and his alleged Ex-girlfriend, Juliet Ibrahim sends him a simple birthday message and many think its too casual.

Knowing the love birds very well from when they started dating each other, we can actually say there is something fishy in their relationship with the way the actress kept her message too simple .

Juliet took to her Instagram page where she posted a photo of Iceberg Slim on her Instagram stories. She captioned it simply with the quote;

READ  Mimiko, others to kick-off Ondo perm secretaries’ training

“Happy Birthday @icebergslim.”





Tags

You may also like

Over 49 senators append signatures against move to impeach Bukola Saraki & Ike Ekweremadu

‘Is Osinbajo a Christian? He sold his soul to the devil for crumbs’ – Female lawmaker reacts Over NASS Incident (Video)

#BBNaija3: Ifu Ennada calls for peace between Alex and Cee-C after acid bathe threat

Senator Godswill Akpabio arrives Uyo ahead of defection from PDP to APC tomorrow (Photos)

‘Call me vampire’ – Actress Iyabo Ojo writes as she slays in new photos

Acting President Osinbajo sacks DSS Boss Lawal Daura: See Why.

Juliet Ibrahim Celebrates Iceberg Slim On His Birthday Amid Breakup Rumor

8 Nigerian men arrested for online romance scam in Thailand (Photos)

Ifu Ennada calls for peace between Alex and Cee-c after acid threat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *