And you’re a lawyer! Nigerins blast Osinbajo over National Assembly siege.

Armed DSS officials wearing masks laid siege at the National Assembly this morning, preventing lawmakers entry.

Some lawmakers like Senator Ben Bruce took to social media to make the revelation saying they were doing everything to protect ‘our democracy’.

Angry Nigerians have however taken to social media to react to the news, throwing ‘stones’ at acting president, prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The vice president has been the Commander in chief, since President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on his UK vacation on Aug, 3rd.

According to them, Osinbajo is at the helm of affairs, and watches on as ‘the coup in the National Assembly’ play out.

See some reactions below

The President is on vacation and the Vice President being a lawyer is the acting President yet the National Assembly is under siege by DSS. We have lost Nigeria. There's no difference between Buhari and Osinbajo. They both are democracy destroyers.#SaveOurDemocracy — CHAMPIONS2017 (@emycfc1905) August 7, 2018

I think the National Assembly needs its own Armed Guards. An outfit independent of the Executive and dedicated to protecting and defending the National Assembly. This is beyond ridiculous! I am so ashamed I gave @ProfOsinbajo the benefit of the doubt.@bukolasaraki — Ose Anenih (@Papadonkee) August 7, 2018

Just a reminder that Osinbajo is the one overseeing the ongoing coup at the national Assembly. He is acting President and Commander-in-chief. Also a reminder that he is a pastor. A lawyer. SAN. A loving husband. He is progressive. He loves tech people. Your MCM — Kelvin Odanz (@Kelvin_Odanz) August 7, 2018

Buhari is using your Christian vp from the South to oversee the coup on National assembly …and you say Aboki people don't have sense ?

Lol — Wiz (@Uc_Wiz) August 7, 2018