Politics, Trending

And you’re a lawyer! Nigerins blast Osinbajo over National Assembly siege.

Armed DSS officials wearing masks laid siege at the National Assembly this morning, preventing lawmakers entry.

Some lawmakers like Senator Ben Bruce took to social media to make the revelation saying they were doing everything to protect ‘our democracy’.

Angry Nigerians have however taken to social media to react to the news, throwing ‘stones’ at acting president, prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The vice president has been the Commander in chief, since President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on his UK vacation on Aug, 3rd.

According to them, Osinbajo is at the helm of affairs, and watches on as ‘the coup in the National Assembly’ play out.

See some reactions below


You may also like

A siege is underway at the National Assembly as officers of the State Security Services (DSS) barricaded the entrance to the complex, turning back lawmakers and workers. Sources said the siege was in a bid to support senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu. This comes after about 30 pro-Buhari Senators had a meeting overnight with the director general of the SSS, Lawan Daura in a purported bid to elect the senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, as Senate President and Hope Uzodinma as his deputy. The APC has in past few days insisted Senate President, Bukola Saraki, quit his position having defected from the majority party. Following their threat, the Peoples Democratic Party had vowed to use their number in the National Assembly to resist any ‘gestapo-style’ attack on the legislature. More police officers are arriving the National Assembly as at the time of filing this report. Details later…

Nigerian Woman Accuses Her Sister Based In UK Of Hiring Assassins To Kill Her

See The Moment Man O’ War Slapped Out Blood From Arrested Fake Seminarian (Photos)

Rich man shows up for a date in a truck, lady turns him down

Widow photoshops late husband in maternity shoot to show he will always be with them (photos)

Ben Bruce urges that Akpabio’s UK, US and Canada visas be seized

Why Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom’s defection mean nothing to PMB

Strange Discovery Causes Commotion In Lagos

Mother pleads with court to jail daughter for stealing N252,000 from her bank accounts to spend with boyfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *