Angry Lady slams fertility clinic for using her photos to sell infertility drugs

An angry lady has taken to her instagram to slam a fertility clinic for using her photos to sell infertility drugs online.

The lady who goes by the name ‘Chisom.harriet’ on IG called out ‘9naijabrides’ with the lenghty post below saying;

“I’m so upset! Why would anyone use my pictures to falsely sell INFERTILITY DRUGS OF VARIOUS BRANDS IN NIGERIA?! They are even emboldened to use paid advertising to further sell their LIES! I know I’m not the only woman on Instagram that gave birth to twins! And to think i literally kept this whole pregnancy very PRIVATE!

Even further infuriates me! Please please please if you come across this picture anywhere please REPORT it! Please also REPORT theses two pages for boldly selling this LIE! I’ve been REPORTING different pages selling different brands of this fake medicines myself for many months now and I’m tired! Most especially when it’s being used to sell a lie!

I’m deeply hurt by the possibility that innocent women trying to conceive have been deceived using my picture! Nigerians pls let us do better this is very embarrassing!”