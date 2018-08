A pastor in Okhokhugbo in Benin City has met his Waterloo after impregnating a married woman with four kids.

The married woman, whose woman is reportedly abroad had been having an affair with the young pastor, and got pregnant in the process.

The woman decided to have an abortion but sadly lost her life in the process. Meanwhile, angry youths in the community have seized the pastor, in a bid to serve justice.

See video below