Another Slay Queen Killed In Imo, Naiked Body Dumped By The Roadside (Graphic Photos)

The corpse of a young lady was found early this morning on the street in Orsu area of Imo state. The deceased was left Nakked in the gutter by the roadside after being gruesomely murdered her unknown assailants suspected to be ritualists.

Emergency officials were alerted as they arrived the scene to evacuate the corpse.
A Facebook user, Amaka Chukwunyere, who shared the report, warned ladies to be careful with the kind of partners they relate with.

She wrote; Another young lady killed and Dumped on the street in Osu… We all Gotta be Careful, Especially Girls.. Be very very Careful with the kind of Friends, Boyfriends etc u deal with …

I couldn’t hold my tears after seeing this. all I can say for now is May God protect and Guide us from the wicked.. No temptation will over take us, God will not let us be tempted beyond what we can bear. And when we are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that we can endure it.

The incident happened in Mgbirichi community in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State on Monday, sending residents into a state of panic when the headless body was found lying somewhere near the Owerri/Port Harcourt Expressway.


