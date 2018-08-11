‘Any man who beats you for posing nude in public is justified’ – Nigerian lady blasts Toke Makinwa

Following the public outrage over Toke Makinwa posing completely naked in anticipation for her new product, Glow by TM, a lady, Angel Eze has criticized Toke calling her a hypocrite.

According to her, no man will be able to stand her superficial and materialistic side, plus any man who beats some sense into her for posing nude in public is highly justified.

Read the full statement below:

Toke, Toke, Toke, How many times did I call you? You are a Christian, You are a role model, You were a wife, You are a respectable brand, Which of these are you representing in the above picture? Going nude for whatever reason is totally uncalled for. As a Christain lady you can’t market your stuff the way the world do. Remember you are a Christian woman and a role model.

You are not a Kim Kardashian and can never be, No matter how hard you try. You are African. Do you want to hit 100M overnight on IG with this nude photoshoot? You wish. It will only dent your image as a future wife period. Is this the true reason you left Maje and killed his image? No man can tolerate your materialistic and superficial side, And any man who beats some sense into you for posing nude in public can be absolutely justified! Yes!! He own you not the public.

So, keep your inspirational messages to yourself you are not fit to dish it after this complete nude photoshoot. Just get out of my sight @tokemakinwa is this how you pay God for putting you in the spotlight? SMH.