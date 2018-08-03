‘Any young man who lasts more than 10 minutes in bed will never go far in life.’ – Relationship counsellor reveals

A Nigerian relationship counsellor, Victor Ibeh has said any young man who lasts more than 10 minutes during s3x and engages in s3x more than twice a week, will never go far in life.

The self-acclaimed relationship counsellor disclosed this in a Facebook post where he also advised men to run away from women who want them to last an hour during s3x.

According to him, they will help you dissipate your energy and you won’t be able to achieve anything in life.

This is coming after Yoruba actress, Eniola Odunsi revealed in a recent interview that her husband must be strong in bed and should be able to satisfy her sexually, at least for an hour.

Read Victor’s full post below:

Run away from women who want you to last an hour during s3x. They will help you dissipate your energy and you won’t be able to achieve anything in life.