Uncategorized, Viral

APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole makes terrible English blunder (Video)

APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole makes terrible English blunder (Video)A trending video shows the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole making a terrible English blunder while addressing the press.

It’s quite funny… Lol

Watch the video below;

Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole (born 4 April 1952) is a Nigerian politician. He is the current national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) political party.

He was the Governor of Edo State, Nigeria on the platform of the Action Congress from November 2008 to November 2016 and he was the president of Nigeria Labour Congress during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole was born on 4 April 1952 at Iyamho, near Auchi in Edo State. He was born Muslim but was led to Christianity by his late wife Clara who died of cancer aged 54.

READ  Jonathan Renews Commitment To Serving The People

He is Catholic and his Christian name is Eric. After his secondary education, he obtained a job with the Arewa Textiles Company, where he was elected union secretary.

He became a full-time trade union organizer in 1975. – wikipedia


Tags

You may also like

“Sex on first date is called relationship interview & doesn’t mean she is cheap – Princess Shyngle

Adesua Etomi pens down a heartfelt message to celebrate her friend’s birthday

I’m dedicating my soul to Satan because he is far better than God – Nigerian man, says

Lionel Messi officially becomes Barcelona captain after Andres Iniesta departure

Manchester United defeat Leicester City 2-1 at Old Trafford

FFK again attacks Adams Oshiomole, calls him a Gorilla

Nigerian Schoolgirls Win International Mobile App Competition In US (Photos)

“My babydaddy killed my daughter, burnt me, but I choose to rise” – Lady, Says

Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi set to pick Tope Adesegun as his new bride

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *