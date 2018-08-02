Local News

APC Defectors, Ortom, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso, Others Live At PDP’s NEC Meeting In Abuja (Photos)

 

Venue of PDP NEC meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently having its 81st National Executive Committee (NEC), Meeting at the party’s national secretariat at Wadata plaza, Wuse zone 5, Abuja.

In attendance are, the Governors of Benue, Dr. Samuel Ortom; Sokoto, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel; Cross River, Prof. Benedict Ayade.

Govs, Udom, Ayade, Ortom, Tambuwal at the meeting

 

Also in attendance is Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Barnabas Gemade, Senator Kwankwaso and others.

TORI News will bring you more details from the meeting later.

See more photos below;

