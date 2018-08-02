Local News

APC Is Dead – Kwara People Chant As They Welcome Saraki Back To PDP (Photos)

 

A section of the Saraki supporters in Kwara State

Former governor and Senator Bukola Saraki was given what could be described as a royal welcome back to the main opposition party in Nigeria – Peoples Democratic Party by a sea of supporters.

Majority of the placards paraded by the supporters read, “APC is Dead in Kwara State”.

It would be recalled that Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed and Bolaji Abdullahi – the APC scribe also defected alongside Saraki who has been described as their benefactor.

READ  Egyptian Lawyer Files $12 Billion Lawsuit Against Real Madrid's Ramos Over Salah Challenge

Saraki is reportedly interested in the presidential race and his defection has been described as a massive blow to the APC.

See more images:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Busted: See The 22-Year-Old Fake Military Colonel Nabbed By Police In Abia (Photo)

2019: Four PDP Governors Working for APC

Defections: Buhari Holds Secret Late Night Meeting With APC Governors

Drama As Young Woman Walks Into A Hospital Holding The Snake That Bit Her (Photos)

Gov. Akeredolu Goes On Vacation, Shuns Ondo Assembly

There’s Never A Right Time To Commit Suicide – Ubi Franklin, Banky W Speak On Depression

Breaking News: Wild Celebration As Bukola Saraki Arrives PDP NEC Meeting (Photos)

Prof. Soyinka Gives ‘Verdict’ On Politicians Leaving Their Party Ahead Of 2019

Buhari Enjoys The Trappings Of Being President, Not The Hardwork – Ezekwesili

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *