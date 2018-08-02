APC Is Dead – Kwara People Chant As They Welcome Saraki Back To PDP (Photos)

A section of the Saraki supporters in Kwara State

Former governor and Senator Bukola Saraki was given what could be described as a royal welcome back to the main opposition party in Nigeria – Peoples Democratic Party by a sea of supporters.

Majority of the placards paraded by the supporters read, “APC is Dead in Kwara State”.

It would be recalled that Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed and Bolaji Abdullahi – the APC scribe also defected alongside Saraki who has been described as their benefactor.

Saraki is reportedly interested in the presidential race and his defection has been described as a massive blow to the APC.

See more images:

