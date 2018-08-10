APC lacks the legal number to impeach Saraki – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP had asked the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to snap back to reality as it lack constitutional numbers to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The opposition party stated this in statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan. PDP noted that, the presidency knows this but has resolved to, using unconstitutional means like the ‘National Assembly invasion on Tuesday.’

The @MBuhari Presidency and his failed and dysfunctional @APCNigeria should stop deluding themselves and come to terms with the reality that they lack the legislative number and constitutional facilities to impeach @SPNigeria @bukolasaraki & Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu pic.twitter.com/kSGo89dDml — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) August 10, 2018

The opposition party also cautioned the party to the APC to stop ‘overheating the polity’ with these unlawful acts. The party also noted that it will the ruling party or change the ‘resolve of Nigerians to vote them out in 2019’.

Consequently, we caution the @MBuhari Presidency and the APC to stop overheating the polity with their outbursts and shed future perverse attempts to circumvent our rules and constitution, as such will not help them or change the resolve of Nigerians to vote them out in 2019. pic.twitter.com/sESm1nhlvT — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) August 10, 2018