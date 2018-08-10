Politics, Trending

APC lacks the legal number to impeach Saraki – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP had asked the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to snap back to reality as it lack constitutional numbers to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The opposition party stated this in statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan. PDP noted that, the presidency knows this but has resolved to, using unconstitutional means like the ‘National Assembly invasion on Tuesday.’

The opposition party also cautioned the party to the APC to stop ‘overheating the polity’ with these unlawful acts. The party also noted that it will the ruling party or change the ‘resolve of Nigerians to vote them out in 2019’.


You may also like

See How Ahmed Musa Was Welcome To New Club (Photos)

10 Dead In Ebola Outbreak In Eastern DR Congo

Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Anambra State

Presidency trying to implicate us with Nass invasion – Saraki and Dogara

Daughter of famous rapper grabs his Iphone X & throws it inside the ocean (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Checkout these nude maternity shoot many are swooning over

“I dedicate my soul to Satan because he is far better than God” – Nigerian man announces

5 Reasons Why Manchester Would Struggle Against Leicester Today

APC spreading false news about me – Fani Kayode cries out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *