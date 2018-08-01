APC Lawmakers Planning To Impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki…See Details

Senate President Bukola Saraki

Peoples Democratic Party members of the House of Representatives have raised the alarm over an alleged imminent impeachment of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

According to Punch, the members, who have vowed to keep vigil over the Senate chambers, said Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, attempted to break into the Senate chambers some minutes, but were prevented.

House Deputy Minority Leader, Mr Chukwuka Onyema, who just spoke with reporters at the National Assembly, stated that the senators promised to return again tonight or tomorrow morning.

“Already, some riot policemen have arrived. They will tell us what they are here to do when the Senate is on recess.

“They want to repeat the Benue incident here, but we are ready to protect democracy”, he added.

Details later…

