Local News

APC Lawmakers Planning To Impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki…See Details

Senate President Bukola Saraki

Peoples Democratic Party members of the House of Representatives have raised the alarm over an alleged imminent impeachment of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

According to Punch, the members, who have vowed to keep vigil over the Senate chambers, said Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, attempted to break into the Senate chambers some minutes, but were prevented.

House Deputy Minority Leader, Mr Chukwuka Onyema, who just spoke with reporters at the National Assembly, stated that the senators promised to return again tonight or tomorrow morning.

READ  BamBam & Teddy A cover The Celebrity Magazine’s love edition

“Already, some riot policemen have arrived. They will tell us what they are here to do when the Senate is on recess.

“They want to repeat the Benue incident here, but we are ready to protect democracy”, he added.

Details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Anna Banner Releases Adorable Photos As Her Daughter Marks Birthday

After 13 Years, Popular TV Presenter, Isha Sesay Resigns From CNN, Gives Reasons

Shocker: Corpse Of Man Tortured To Death Found Inside The Residence Of Ekiti Vigilante Leader

Why Chioma Is Not Driving Her Porsche – Davido Reveals

Man Arrested For Killing His Wife After Quarrel In Anambra State (Photo)

12 Sokoto Lawmakers Abandon Tambuwal, Declare Support For Buhari

What Will Happen If Igbos Fail To Support Buhari In 2019 – Kenneth Okonkwo Blows Hot (Video)

Graphic Photos Of Villagers Killed By Armed Men In Fresh Plateau Attack

Saraki’s Wife, Toyin Writes Open Letter To Senators’ Wives Following Husband’s Defection To PDP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *