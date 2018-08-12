APC mocks rAPC’s call to declare Akpabio’s seat vacant

The All Progressives Congress(APC) has reacted to claims by the Reformed All Progressives Congress(rAPC) to declare Senator Godswill Akpabio’s seat vacant.

Senator Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom state governor had defected recently from the opposition People’s Democratic Party and moved to the ruling party.

The ruling party says it finds it difficult to respond to rAPC because they are neither a political party nor faction.

Re: rAPC Call To Declare Vacant @SenatorAkpabio @Senator_Akpabio @NGRSenate Seat. We normally do not respond to the so-called, 'Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC)' because it is neither a duly-registered political party or faction as it labours to sell to the public.

1/4 — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) August 12, 2018

According to the statement by the ruling party on Sunday, rAPC had written to the senate president to request that Akpabio’s seat be declared vacant. The APC says the request is not only a borrowed ‘tactic-sensationalism’ but one used by unknown groups to attract attention.

It stated that their stand remains that Senate president Bukola Saraki should step down honourably and not this diversion that the rAPC is trying to spring up.

rAPC statement particularly the request to @SPNigeria @bukolasaraki to declare the seat of @Senator_Akpabio vacant, is a borrowed tactic – sensationalism & comical conspiracies – typically used by unknown groups to get media attention to their normally unserious activities.

2/4 — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) August 12, 2018