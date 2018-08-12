Politics, Trending

APC mocks rAPC’s call to declare Akpabio’s seat vacant

The All Progressives Congress(APC) has reacted to claims by the Reformed All Progressives Congress(rAPC) to declare Senator Godswill Akpabio’s seat vacant.

Senator Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom state governor had defected recently from the opposition People’s Democratic Party and moved to the ruling party.

The ruling party says it finds it difficult to respond to rAPC because they are neither a political party nor faction.

According to the statement by the ruling party on Sunday, rAPC had written to the senate president to request that Akpabio’s seat be declared vacant. The APC says the request is not only a borrowed ‘tactic-sensationalism’ but one used by unknown groups to attract attention.

It stated that their stand remains that Senate president Bukola Saraki should step down honourably and not this diversion that the rAPC is trying to spring up.


