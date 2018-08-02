APC Spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi Resigns (Full Statement)

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has tendered his resignation to the party leadership.

He made his resignation public in a statement he issued in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He wrote in part: “I have served the APC honestly and to the best of my ability and when I stood for and won my election at the last convention, it was a keen desire to continue to do so.

“However, in a situation whereby my loyalty is constantly brought into question; my subordinates deployed to subvert my office; and my views constantly second-guessed on the basis of my political affiliation, it has become imperative for me to review my position.”

Read full statement below:

