Local News

APC Spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi Resigns (Full Statement)

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has tendered his resignation to the party leadership.

He made his resignation public in a statement he issued in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He wrote in part: “I have served the APC honestly and to the best of my ability and when I stood for and won my election at the last convention, it was a keen desire to continue to do so.

“However, in a situation whereby my loyalty is constantly brought into question; my subordinates deployed to subvert my office; and my views constantly second-guessed on the basis of my political affiliation, it has become imperative for me to review my position.”

Read full statement below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

READ  International Confidence Rekindled In Nigeria, Says Buhari

Tags

You may also like

Kwara State PDP Chairman, Iyiola Oyedepo Reportedly Decamps To APC

Man On The Run After Killing His Girlfriend In Anambra Community

See How Governor Fayose Reacted After Saraki Dumped APC

Atiku Abubakar Reacts To Senate President Saraki’s Defection From Ruling APC To PDP

Barca Star, Yerry Mina Reveals What Happened After Making Bets With Messi And Suarez Over Free Kicks

Defection: APC Suffers Huge Losses

All Juicy Appointments Went To Katsina, Lagos – Saraki Addresses Supporters On Defection

Youths Shut Down Benue Capital Over ‘Police Brutality’, Call Akume A Traitor (Photos)

BREAKING News: 23 Out Of 24 APC Kwara House Of Assembly Lawmakers Dump Party For PDP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *