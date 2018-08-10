APC spreading false news about me – Fani Kayode cries out

Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani Kayode has dismissed as false, reports claiming he described his partyas being in a ‘vegetative state’.

According to the former Aviation Minister, the publication is false and absurd fabrication of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr Fani Kayode also debunked report, he insulted the National chairman of the party, Uche Secondus and the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, who newly defected back to the PDP.

He urges the public to view his verified social media handles, if they don’t find it there, then those comments shouldn’t be linked to him.

He wrote via Twitter:

‘A FAKE qoute has been spread by the APC claiming that I said our party, the PDP, is in “a vegetative state” and that I attacked our National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and other party leaders including Governor Nyesom Wike and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

This is a TOTAL FABRICATION. It is FAKE NEWS. I have immense confidence in our National Chairman, the PDP and ALL our party leaders, including Saraki and Wike. If I had any doubts about that I would say so loud and clear.

Members of the public should please take note that all my comments, quotes, contributions, posts, submissions and essays can be found on my verified twitter page, my verified Facebook page, my official website and any of my numerous columns.

If they do not appear in any or all of these places it means that I never wrote or said them. The APC and the Buhari Media Centre live and thrive on fake news. We should expect more. Shalom.”