APC supporters give reasons why Saraki should be impeached

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) Adams Oshiomhole has said the Senate president will be impeached no matter what.

According to the former governor of Edo state, the Senate president’s impeachment will be done in full public glare. He asked the Opposition People’s Democratic Party not to lose any sleep about the issue because it will surely happen and legally.

However,  there are some APC supporters who are rooting for Saraki’s impeachment.

They called on the party to remove the senate president just the way he was elected.

They grumbled  that democracy is always at threat,  when something uncomfortable happens to Saraki politically but democracy is just fine,  when Saraki plays others.

See some of their points below


