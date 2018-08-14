APC supporters give reasons why Saraki should be impeached

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) Adams Oshiomhole has said the Senate president will be impeached no matter what.

According to the former governor of Edo state, the Senate president’s impeachment will be done in full public glare. He asked the Opposition People’s Democratic Party not to lose any sleep about the issue because it will surely happen and legally.

However, there are some APC supporters who are rooting for Saraki’s impeachment.

They called on the party to remove the senate president just the way he was elected.

They grumbled that democracy is always at threat, when something uncomfortable happens to Saraki politically but democracy is just fine, when Saraki plays others.

See some of their points below

Dear APC, Legally or Illegally Democracy is All About Majority Rule & Minority Say. Impeach SARAKI & Heaven Will Not Fall. That is How to Protect Democracy.

WE DIE HERE!!!

When Saraki planned that coup against his party, Democracy was not in danger When Ali Ndume/Ovie Omo-Agege got suspended unjustly, Democracy was happy When it took NASS 7months to pass a budget, Democracy was rejoicing But now, If Saraki can't eat, Democracy becomes endangered

Saraki was elected unanimously by 57 senators present at a session in 2015 The remaining 51 Senators were at d Int'l Conference Centre waiting for a truce meeting called by OYEGUN But bcoz he worked wt PDP den

Nobody rem the 2/3 (73 Sen) APC has 55 Sen, 2 to go

sarakiMustGo