APC supporters mock PDP supporters over Bauchi,Kogi and Katsina elections

Supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) have taken to social media to mock Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) supporters for the perceived outcome of today’s polls.

Elections held today in Kogi, Katsina and Bauchi, and from many reports, it appears the APC has taken major leads.

This has prompted it’s supporters to chant the songs of victory as they mock PDP supporters.

Meanwhile the opposition party has made several claims that the ruling party rigged the polls today, and are asking for a cancellation. The PDP claimed that vote buying, ballot box snatching and intimidation were the order of the day.

APC supporters on the other hand, are measuring their perceived victory for today’s polls with what 2019 presidential election will look like.

See their comments below

Results from Bye Elections in Katsina, Bauchi & Kogi States has shown that Nigerians have rejected @OfficialPDPNig in every form and shades.The party is loosing scandalously. Votes for PDP & it CUPP allies is grossly abysmally insufficient Nigerians still prefer @OfficialAPCNg — Abiola The Patriot (@Busaayo) August 11, 2018

So, i understand that an election held today in Katsina and the @OfficialPDPNig didn't even come secondus? That's unacceptable!!! Can @akaebube explain the annihilation of his party in Katsina? — Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) August 11, 2018

PDP is having a great start? Maybe u need to check the score line again from Katsina, Bauchi and Kogi. Guess it is 3-0. Do u need VAR? https://t.co/6htWyFBKAM — Asiwaju Oladimeji (@AsiwajuOladimej) August 11, 2018

The results coming in from Bauchi, Kaduna and Katsina are quite telling…unknown party is even doing better than @OfficialPDPNig 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ibrahim Ijaola (@ijaola_ibrahim) August 11, 2018

@OfficialPDPNig gather momentum now and come back to try your luck 2023..

You are losing everywhere from Bauchi to Katsina to Kogi.. — ElukuYiga (@Senatememe) August 11, 2018

If i were PDP i will not waste money for 2019 elections, party shld just be preparing for 2023 against another APC candidate, they missed this flight already. PMB/PYO just too strong a brand. Chk Kogi, Bauchi and katsina…… — Kola Maja (@kola_maja) August 11, 2018

Lol look at the performance of PDP in today's bye elections in Bauchi, Katsina, and Kogi. Is this how they want to win the presidential elections in 2019? — KUKUTE 🇳🇬 (@Ade_Nurayn) August 11, 2018