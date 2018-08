APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was at the Redeemed Christian Church of God 66th Annual Convention of RCCG, today, August 7 to felicitate with his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, who was just ordained as an Assistant Pastor of the church.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG, had earlier promised “great manifestations of God’s power and grace” upon the lives of participants at the convention.