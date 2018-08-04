Local News

Appealing Holiday Photos Of Actress Genevieve Nnaji Surface

 

Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji has taken a break from the hustle and drama in Nigeria to get a feel of the fresh air in Europe.

She was pictured at what looks like a resort centre in Venice, Italy alongside her supermodel friend, Oluchi Onweagba.

The 39 year old mother of one who hails from Mbaise in Imo State freely stretched her legs in a scantily-clad physical appearance as she enjoyed a bit of the sun rays.

READ  Shocker: Pregnant Singer Shot Dead While Performing On Stage During Wedding Party (Photos)

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Arsenal Need Miracle To Win Premier League Title

Revealed: How The ‘Unsafe Burial’ Of An Infected Woman Triggered New Ebola Outbreak In Congo

Senator Shehu Sani Reveals How PDP Lured APC Lawmakers

Buhari Is Nigeria’s Most Famous Health Tourist – Senator

Prof. Soyinka Lambasts Obasanjo, Warns Ex-president About ‘Hijacking Propensity’

Army Chief, Buratai Spits Fire Over Boko Haram; Warns Commanders Against Fleeing From Terrorists

Senator Shehu Sani Reveals His Political Future With APC

Osun Guber: School Principal Arrested Over Senator Adeleke’s Testimonial

BREAKING News: Defected Ex-APC Spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi Resigns As Chairman, NSDC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *