Apple Accidentally Leaks Images of a Larger iPhone X

Following the Samsung’s orchestrated leak of its upcoming Galaxy Note 9, Apple’s rumored iPhone X Plus has been exposed thanks to a recent beta of iOS 12. Originally reported by iHelpBR, the current beta of iOS 12 hides 5 codes that reveal Apple’s 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus will be able to operate in landscape mode similar to an iPad due to its 2688 x 1242 pixels resolution.

These landscape modes for native apps like Contacts and Calendar have been reserved for other Plus models, but the notch of the 5.8-inch iPhone X presumably got in the way. Check out other instances where the iPhone Plus X’s screen will come into play and look at a possibly leaked icon of the phone below.

In related news, the iPhone X Plus may contain dual SIM cards.