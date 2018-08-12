Uncategorized, Viral

“Are y’all getting divorced” – distressed fan asks after Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian unfollow each other on IG, & Alexis replies

"Are y'all getting divorced" - distressed fan asks after Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian unfollow each other on IG, & Alexis repliesReddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian has denied divorce speculations raised by a concerned follower who noticed he and his wife Serena Williams are no longer following each other on IG.

The distressed follower asked Alexis why Serena unfollowed him and if it means they are about to get divorced. But Alexis immediately assured the follower that their relationship is good.

See screenshots below.

This is coming after it was reported that Serena Williams was in a “funk” last week, because she felt her hectic schedule was not leaving her enough time to care for her 11-month old daughter.

READ  BBNaija Star, Uriel Oputa Stands Up For Lola Rae After Birthing Tekno's Child

The 23-time grand slam champion disclosed this in a social media post.


