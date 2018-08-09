Trending

Argentina’s Ex- Vice President Jailed 6 Years For Coruption

Argentina’s former Vice-President Amado Boudou has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in jail for corruption.

The charges related to his attempt to buy a money-printing company through a front business. Boudou was in power during the administration of former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

The ex-president herself has been summoned to give evidence in another wide-ranging corruption investigation next week.

Both say they are victims of political persecution by the current President, Mauricio Macri.

Boudou was accused of lifting a bankruptcy declaration against currency company Ciccone Calcográfica in return for an equity stake when he was economy minister in 2010, before becoming vice-president.

READ  Borno State Government spends N14 billion on Road reconstruction

The court in Buenos Aires found him guilty of committing passive bribery and conducting business “incompatible with public office”.

He has been banned for life from holding public office, and is expected to appeal against the conviction.

The company’s former owner Nicolás Ciccone was also given a four-and-a-half-year sentence.


