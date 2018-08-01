Arsenal Approach Barcelona For Dembele

Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal have been linked with Dembele with the player reportedly keen to leave Barcelona in the wake of their signing of Malcom.

The Catalan giants signed the Brazilian from Bordeaux last week, fending off Roma to secure his signature.

And Football London say Barcelona have been contacted about Dembele by Arsenal chief Mislintat.

Mislintat oversees ongoings at the Emirates Stadium and has already splashed cash on the likes of Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

A winger, however, is wanted by Unai Emery as he targets a shot at the Premier League title.

Arsenal know they still lack balance in their attack despite having Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette on the books.

And with Dembele’s Barcelona future unsure, Football London say Mislintat has been in touch.

The 45-year-old knows all about the France international having brokered his move to Borussia Dortmund from Rennes in 2016.

Whether it is enough for lure him to Arsenal, though, remains to be seen.

Ernesto Valverde ruled out selling Dembele in May, claiming he was a key part of his Barcelona plans.

