Local News

As Saraki’s Team Joins PDP, Kwara PDP Leaders Defect To APC

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara led by the state Chairman, Iyiola Oyedepo, on Wednesday announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rex Olawoye, the erstwhile Publicity Secretary of the party, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

“I hereby officially announce the exit of our members from PDP to APC,” he said.

Mr Olawoye, who described Senate President Bukola Saraki as an “anathema,” said PDP members in the state could not work with him.

NAN reports that Mr Saraki formally announced his exit from the APC on Tuesday.

Mr Olawoye said with the defection, all political structures of the PDP at the ward, local government and state levels had moved to the APC.

The spokesman appealed to all party members to maintain peace and orderliness in their conduct and behaviour.

“Unity is the primary ingredient that can make those of us coming from the PDP and leftover of APC members to live in harmony,” he added.

READ  Lack Of Funds Necessitated Subsidy Removal - Lai Mohammed

He said Mr Oyedepo had met with the leadership of the PDP in Abuja and explained the resolve of party members not to work with Mr Saraki.

Mr Olawoye also said the chairman met with the national leadership of APC, including the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, as well as other chieftains of the APC.

He added that the defecting PDP members were warmly welcomed into the APC by the party’s leadership.

“Saraki and his cronies have been in the saddle of leadership of the state in the past 15 years with nothing to show for it,’’ he said.

Mr Olawoye called on all registered political parties in the state to team up with the APC to ensure the total liberation of the state.

(NAN)

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Actress, Uche Ogbodo Wows In Beautiful Traditional Outfit

MOPOL Killed During Ambush By Boko Haram Attackers In Borno (Photo)

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy Buys N142m Ferrari For Winning World Cup & Premier League (Photos)

Accident Survivors Celebrating With Bottles Of Beer On The Road After Car Crash In Imo (Photos)

Buhari To Travel To UK For Two Weeks Over Health Issue

Why I’m Leaving APC For PDP – Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal Reveals (Full Statement)

Community In Shock As Raging Flood Kills Mother And Her Daughter In Anambra

Court Orders Arrest Of INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

Saraki’s Sister Pledges Support To Buhari, Refuses To Decamp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *